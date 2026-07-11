Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $2.46 Million in The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4,256.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $107,361,000 after acquiring an additional 705,560 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Middleby by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,021 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $212,899,000 after purchasing an additional 413,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company's stock.

Get Middleby alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Middleby

Here are the key news stories impacting Middleby this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and technical indicators are pointing to a possible bottom for Middleby, with Zacks highlighting a hammer candlestick pattern and oversold conditions that could signal a near-term trend reversal. Article Title

Analysts and technical indicators are pointing to a possible bottom for Middleby, with Zacks highlighting a hammer candlestick pattern and oversold conditions that could signal a near-term trend reversal. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note said Middleby has been oversold after a recent pullback, which may indicate selling pressure is fading and a recovery could be developing. Article Title

Another Zacks note said Middleby has been oversold after a recent pullback, which may indicate selling pressure is fading and a recovery could be developing. Positive Sentiment: The company’s post-spin-off growth plans and M&A strategy for its Midera business may be drawing investor interest, as management outlines longer-term value creation opportunities. Article Title

The company’s post-spin-off growth plans and M&A strategy for its Midera business may be drawing investor interest, as management outlines longer-term value creation opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in bearish positioning, with reported short interest remaining at zero shares, so this update does not appear to be a real catalyst for the stock.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in bearish positioning, with reported short interest remaining at zero shares, so this update does not appear to be a real catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies lowered its price target on MIDD to $160, which signals more cautious expectations but does not change the broader long-term valuation case. Article Title

Jefferies lowered its price target on MIDD to $160, which signals more cautious expectations but does not change the broader long-term valuation case. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird downgraded Middleby from strong-buy to hold, which likely weighed on sentiment and suggests some analysts see less near-term upside.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Middleby from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Middleby from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price target on Middleby in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Middleby

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $135.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $156.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.60. The Middleby Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.82 and a 1-year high of $180.13.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.22. Middleby had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $839.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Middleby's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.540-9.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Middleby Profile

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Middleby, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Middleby wasn't on the list.

While Middleby currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here