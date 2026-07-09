Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $7.43 Million in Cathay General Bancorp $CATY

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 153,091 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $7,426,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.23% of Cathay General Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the bank's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the bank's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.86. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $63.72. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $213.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.26 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 23.79%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $150,000.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4,164,630.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cathay General Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 275,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,780,197.16. The trade was a 6.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP May K. Chan sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $31,248.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,808. This represents a 17.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Read Our Latest Report on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol CATY. Its principal subsidiary, Cathay Bank, provides a full suite of financial services to commercial, institutional and retail clients. As a community-focused institution, the company emphasizes relationship banking and tailored solutions for businesses and individuals.

Founded in 1962 by a group of Chinese American entrepreneurs, Cathay has expanded from a single branch operation in downtown Los Angeles into one of the largest Asian-American banks in the United States.

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