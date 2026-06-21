Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,299,759 shares of the company's stock after selling 548,126 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.18% of Palantir Technologies worth $766,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $128.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a PE ratio of 144.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.57.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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