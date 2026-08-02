Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,680 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 69,091 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,209,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,920 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $218,496,000 after purchasing an additional 362,258 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 810,764 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $66,053,000 after purchasing an additional 214,064 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 321.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,201 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 180,860 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $12,764,000.

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Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $128.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.94. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.62 and a 52 week high of $142.43.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James A. Morgado purchased 2,290 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.25 per share, with a total value of $199,802.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,504,713.50. This trade represents a 15.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Weiss Ratings raised Insight Enterprises from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Insight Enterprises from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Insight Enterprises from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research raised Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

See Also

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