Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $789,000 Investment in PagerDuty $PD

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of PagerDuty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,066,929 shares of the company's stock worth $171,307,000 after acquiring an additional 472,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,117 shares of the company's stock worth $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 58,881 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 333.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,577 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in PagerDuty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,092,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 55.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 358,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PagerDuty from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered PagerDuty from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on PagerDuty from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on PagerDuty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on PagerDuty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.50.

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PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD opened at $10.68 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $823.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company's fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. PagerDuty had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $120.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PagerDuty has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PagerDuty will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

Further Reading

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