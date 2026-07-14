Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,825 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,251 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,449 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 138,788 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 313.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,640 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 69,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $394,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 314,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,777.98. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,433,868. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.1%

HMN stock opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.09.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $319.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Horace Mann Educators from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and an average price target of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HMN

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

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