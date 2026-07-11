Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

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Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:SOLS opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. Solstice Advanced Mat has a fifty-two week low of $40.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.88.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Truist Financial set a $75.00 price target on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat to $88.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solstice Advanced Mat has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOLS

Solstice Advanced Mat Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

See Also

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