Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 171,578 Shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation $NBHC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC - Free Report) by 1,188.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,020 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 171,578 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.41% of National Bank worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 151,699 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 96,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on National Bank from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of National Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of National Bank from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBHC

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBHC opened at $43.17 on Thursday. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.78.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. National Bank had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.14%.The company had revenue of $126.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. National Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation NYSE: NBHC is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

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