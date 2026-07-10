Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 17,282 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,672 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,183,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,945.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 425,600 shares of the company's stock worth $53,468,000 after acquiring an additional 404,788 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,913,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,441,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,312,100.24. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $142.72 on Friday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1-year low of $116.77 and a 1-year high of $180.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Oshkosh's payout ratio is 25.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Oshkosh from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $168.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSK

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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