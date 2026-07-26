Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 17,679 Shares of Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) by 844.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,772 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Repligen were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Repligen alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Repligen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,599 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 7.78. Repligen Corporation has a 1 year low of $100.99 and a 1 year high of $175.77.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $194.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.05 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.73%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.970-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $106,285.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,807,055. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $160.00 price objective on Repligen and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RGEN

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Repligen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Repligen wasn't on the list.

While Repligen currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here