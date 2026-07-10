Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 20,438 Shares of Pampa Energia S.A. $PAM

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM - Free Report) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Pampa Energia worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 8.2% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 603,127 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,845,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pampa Energia by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter worth about $24,006,000. Fundamenta Capital S.A. acquired a new position in Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,496,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Pampa Energia by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,078 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pampa Energia news, insider Damian Miguel Mindlin sold 555,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $1,970,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,541,870 shares in the company, valued at $44,523,638.50. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $5,310,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,055,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,997,061.18. This represents a 6.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,710,694 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,005 and have sold 11,582,000 shares valued at $40,178,070. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pampa Energia Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $81.39 on Friday. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pampa Energia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research raised Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pampa Energia from $97.50 to $101.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pampa Energia

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina's largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina's power grid.

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