Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 2,191 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI - Free Report) by 112.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 45 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 79 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UI. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ubiquiti from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BWS Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $980.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Ubiquiti from $527.00 to $672.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Ubiquiti from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $750.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of UI stock opened at $549.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $619.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $691.20. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $1,099.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $788.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.30 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 95.62% and a net margin of 30.43%.The business's revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Ubiquiti's payout ratio is 20.57%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc NYSE: UI is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi‑Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti's offerings are organized under several well‑known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi‑Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi‑Fi, and product families targeting service‑provider and point‑to‑point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud‑enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

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