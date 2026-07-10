Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 7,983 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,557 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13,200.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $118,941.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,408,112.94. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $394.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $324.51 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $305.13 and its 200 day moving average is $318.51. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $246.07 and a 1-year high of $363.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.35%.The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report).

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