Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 97,123 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 712.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,756 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 97,123 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Rubrik worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In related news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $610,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $258,148.44. This trade represents a 70.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 199,447 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $16,809,393.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 314,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,467,965.44. This trade represents a 38.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 287,342 shares of company stock worth $23,743,772 over the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rubrik Trading Down 3.3%

Rubrik stock opened at $84.19 on Thursday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.31 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBRK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rubrik from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rubrik

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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