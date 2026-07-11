Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 244,565 Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 244,565 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EFG International AG purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $26.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Uranium Energy stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

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