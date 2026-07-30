Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 45,576 BioLife Solutions, Inc. $BLFS

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,576 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of BioLife Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,180,824 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $125,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,972 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $9,153,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,932,191 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $95,080,000 after purchasing an additional 332,747 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2,399.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 248,474 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 238,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heights Point Management LP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $5,260,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered BioLife Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioLife Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 650,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $15,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,757,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,744,810.50. This represents a 12.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $28,125,000. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 1.5%

BLFS stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.70 and a beta of 1.94. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions NASDAQ: BLFS specializes in biopreservation and cold chain workflow solutions for cell and gene therapies, regenerative medicine and other advanced biologics. The company develops and markets proprietary cryopreservation media and technology platforms designed to maintain cell viability and functionality during processing, storage and transport. BioLife's product portfolio addresses critical steps in the manufacturing and distribution of cell-based products, helping life science researchers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers protect and preserve living cells.

The company's flagship offerings include CryoStor, a family of serum-free cryopreservation media; HypoThermosol, a hypothermic storage solution for short-term cell and tissue preservation; and the ThawSTAR system, an automated cell thawing instrument that delivers controlled and reproducible warming of frozen cell therapies.

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