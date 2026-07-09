Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) by 1,591.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,771 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 71,291 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.24% of Insight Enterprises worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 582 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,764,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,884 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 54,376 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the software maker's stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period.

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Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $112.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's 50-day moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.61. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $148.58.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James A. Morgado purchased 2,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,802.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,713.50. This trade represents a 15.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial raised Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Insight Enterprises from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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