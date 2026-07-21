Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.22% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $39,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $363.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WST

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $269,400.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $457,920.41. The trade was a 37.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $859,748.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 16,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,905.60. The trade was a 14.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:WST opened at $353.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company's fifty day moving average price is $333.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.41. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.71 and a 1-year high of $367.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.45. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $844.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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