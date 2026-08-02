Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY - Free Report) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,908 shares of the company's stock after selling 167,845 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 465.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $480.51 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 201.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc NASDAQ: MBLY is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye's core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

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