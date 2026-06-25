Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 133,103 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,233 shares of the company's stock after selling 133,103 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $23,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.1%

NVO opened at $47.49 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $71.79. The company has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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