Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 157,943 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,316 shares of the company's stock after selling 157,943 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 218.8% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. RHL Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 577.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The company had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush set a $48.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.42.

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Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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