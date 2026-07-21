Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 15,842 Shares of Corpay, Inc $CPAY

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,306 shares of the corporate payments company's stock after selling 15,842 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Corpay worth $33,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Corpay by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,987,968 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $1,501,029,000 after acquiring an additional 859,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Corpay by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,734,927 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $1,424,882,000 after acquiring an additional 307,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corpay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,744 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $851,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corpay by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,526 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $571,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Corpay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,751,048 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $526,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPAY. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Corpay from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $388.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $406.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.54.

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Insider Transactions at Corpay

In related news, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total value of $360,780.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,188,787.98. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total transaction of $24,816,713.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,969,913.62. This trade represents a 86.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,677 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,091. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Corpay Stock Performance

CPAY stock opened at $368.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. Corpay, Inc has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $374.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $349.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.61.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Corpay had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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