Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 193,255 Shares of Stantec Inc. $STN

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Free Report) TSE: STN by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,693 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 193,255 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Stantec worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Stantec by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 298 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 343 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 423.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on STN. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stantec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stantec

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN stock opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $66.94 and a one year high of $114.51. The company's 50-day moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average is $86.93.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stantec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm's service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

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