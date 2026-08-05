Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 222,543 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,131 shares of the company's stock after selling 222,543 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial set a $12.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $9.10 price objective on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.44.

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Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 2.71%.The company had revenue of $693.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $693.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. Blue Owl Capital's payout ratio is presently 766.67%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

See Also

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