Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 268,126 Shares of Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,875 shares of the company's stock after selling 268,126 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Amrize were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Amrize by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,601,319 shares of the company's stock worth $255,051,000 after acquiring an additional 214,393 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amrize by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 112,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,755 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amrize in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Cannell & Spears LLC bought a new position in Amrize in the third quarter worth approximately $53,387,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Amrize by 20,993.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 703,453 shares of the company's stock worth $38,646,000 after purchasing an additional 700,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amrize alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on Amrize and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amrize from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Amrize in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded Amrize from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMRZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Roald Brouwer bought 1,500 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 19,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $984,688.88. This trade represents a 8.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nollaig Forrest purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,011,984.75. The trade was a 11.03% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 54,920 shares of company stock worth $2,717,429 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amrize Price Performance

NYSE AMRZ opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion and a PE ratio of 24.30. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Amrize Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $65.94.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amrize Ltd will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amrize, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amrize wasn't on the list.

While Amrize currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here