Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 29,237 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. $R

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,120 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 29,237 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of Ryder System worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in R. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,292 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $317,251,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Ryder System by 15.4% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,005,382 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $159,856,000 after acquiring an additional 134,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ryder System by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,117 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $157,111,000 after acquiring an additional 62,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,338 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $166,633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,203 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $140,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Zacks Research cut Ryder System from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $253.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on R

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $265.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50-day moving average is $254.69 and its 200-day moving average is $222.88. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $157.67 and a one year high of $284.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Ryder System's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Further Reading

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