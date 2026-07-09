Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 67,115 Shares of Enovis Corporation $ENOV

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV - Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,716 shares of the company's stock after selling 67,115 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.49% of Enovis worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Enovis during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Enovis by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enovis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore set a $32.00 price target on Enovis in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Enovis

Enovis Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.39. Enovis Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $36.82.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Enovis had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $589.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enovis Corporation will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enovis news, insider Oliver Engert bought 1,200 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 51,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,780.80. The trade was a 2.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,200 shares of company stock worth $92,084. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

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