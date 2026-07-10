Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $5.48 Million Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,476,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of FirstCash as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Midway Capital Research & Management acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $2,220,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in FirstCash by 531.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 259 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company's stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FirstCash by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,972 shares of the company's stock worth $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $679,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,406 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,042.46. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Raul Ramos sold 6,835 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,539,447.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,692. This represents a 25.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $6,243,104. Insiders own 2.86% of the company's stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $221.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business's 50 day moving average is $222.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.55. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.21 and a 12-month high of $235.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.39. FirstCash had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on FirstCash from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FirstCash

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FirstCash, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FirstCash wasn't on the list.

While FirstCash currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here