Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,109,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola Consolidated as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,681,000 after acquiring an additional 24,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,686,058 shares of the company's stock worth $871,673,000 after acquiring an additional 341,374 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 122.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 107,106 shares of the company's stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 58,890 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 75.4% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 32,446 shares of the company's stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 574,165 shares of the company's stock worth $88,019,000 after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company's stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 1.0%

COKE opened at $175.78 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $182.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.92. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.42 and a 52-week high of $219.65. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 138.44%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated's payout ratio is 13.68%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated's operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coca-Cola Consolidated, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coca-Cola Consolidated wasn't on the list.

While Coca-Cola Consolidated currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here