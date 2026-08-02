Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,188 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,312 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Ralliant were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Ralliant by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,214,679 shares of the company's stock worth $621,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,376 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,200,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralliant by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,973,001 shares of the company's stock worth $253,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,096,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ralliant by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,059,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,674,000 after acquiring an additional 187,898 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ralliant alerts: Sign Up

Ralliant Stock Performance

Shares of Ralliant stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. Ralliant Corporation has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $75.41. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion and a PE ratio of -6.06.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Ralliant had a negative net margin of 56.38% and a positive return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $567.80 million for the quarter. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralliant Corporation will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Ralliant's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.83%.

Ralliant News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ralliant this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Ralliant reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $568 million, up 13% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.68 versus the $0.63 consensus estimate. Adjusted net earnings were $76 million, while net earnings were $57 million. Ralliant Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Ralliant reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $568 million, up 13% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.68 versus the $0.63 consensus estimate. Adjusted net earnings were $76 million, while net earnings were $57 million. Positive Sentiment: Full-year and third-quarter outlooks topped consensus: Ralliant guided third-quarter EPS to $0.72-$0.78 and revenue to $570 million-$590 million, above analyst estimates of $0.68 and $556.4 million, respectively. Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was raised to $2.76-$2.90 from an analyst consensus of $2.65, with revenue expected around $2.25 billion-$2.30 billion. Ralliant forecasts 2026 revenue and productivity savings

Ralliant guided third-quarter EPS to $0.72-$0.78 and revenue to $570 million-$590 million, above analyst estimates of $0.68 and $556.4 million, respectively. Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was raised to $2.76-$2.90 from an analyst consensus of $2.65, with revenue expected around $2.25 billion-$2.30 billion. Positive Sentiment: Cost-reduction efforts could support future margins: Ralliant’s enterprise productivity program is targeting $50 million-$60 million in annualized run-rate savings by 2028, providing a potential boost to earnings and cash flow.

Ralliant’s enterprise productivity program is targeting $50 million-$60 million in annualized run-rate savings by 2028, providing a potential boost to earnings and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: Citigroup increased its target to $82 and initiated a “buy” rating, Truist raised its target to $82 while reaffirming “buy,” and RBC lifted its target to $73 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating. These targets imply meaningful upside from the recent trading level. Benzinga analyst actions

Citigroup increased its target to $82 and initiated a “buy” rating, Truist raised its target to $82 while reaffirming “buy,” and RBC lifted its target to $73 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating. These targets imply meaningful upside from the recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volatility increased: RAL experienced a temporary limit-up/limit-down trading pause during the earnings session, signaling elevated short-term volatility rather than a fundamental change in the business.

RAL experienced a temporary limit-up/limit-down trading pause during the earnings session, signaling elevated short-term volatility rather than a fundamental change in the business. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks remain: Despite the adjusted earnings beat, investors may continue to focus on Ralliant’s reported profitability, integration or productivity-program execution, and the gap between the stock’s recent price and analyst targets.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Ralliant from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Evercore started coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ralliant from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ralliant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RAL

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ralliant, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ralliant wasn't on the list.

While Ralliant currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here