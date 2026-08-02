Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 30,253 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in AptarGroup were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 28.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,716 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in AptarGroup by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $182,676.40. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $400,328.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,049,253.58. The trade was a 11.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key AptarGroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting AptarGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. AptarGroup reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, above the $1.34–$1.35 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 6.3% year over year to approximately $1.03 billion, also topping estimates. The earnings and revenue outperformance is likely supporting the stock. AptarGroup Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

AptarGroup reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, above the $1.34–$1.35 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 6.3% year over year to approximately $1.03 billion, also topping estimates. The earnings and revenue outperformance is likely supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Revenue momentum remained healthy. Management’s earnings presentation and conference call provided additional detail on the quarter and highlighted the company’s operating performance, with revenue growth helping offset pressure on profitability. AptarGroup 2026 Q2 Results Presentation AptarGroup Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings presentation and conference call provided additional detail on the quarter and highlighted the company’s operating performance, with revenue growth helping offset pressure on profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was broadly in line. AptarGroup forecast EPS of $1.45 to $1.53, compared with the $1.46 consensus estimate. The outlook avoids a major negative surprise but does not provide a clear upside catalyst. AptarGroup Earnings Report

AptarGroup forecast EPS of $1.45 to $1.53, compared with the $1.46 consensus estimate. The outlook avoids a major negative surprise but does not provide a clear upside catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Profitability declined year over year. Q2 EPS fell from $1.66 a year earlier to $1.42, despite revenue growth. That decline may limit investor enthusiasm and reflects continued pressure on margins, which stood at approximately 10%. AptarGroup Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.23 and a 1-year high of $158.12. The stock's 50-day moving average is $123.41 and its 200 day moving average is $126.68. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. AptarGroup's payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ATR. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $170.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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