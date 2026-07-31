Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi increased its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.86% of Hubbell worth $224,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Hubbell by 171.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,401 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company's stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:HUBB opened at $473.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $489.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.07. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $403.82 and a 12-month high of $565.50.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.250-20.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HUBB. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $554.38.

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About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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