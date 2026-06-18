HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,882 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 123,249 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 1.02% of HubSpot worth $215,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 783.3% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $34,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.37 per share, with a total value of $1,813,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,295,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $234,946,698. This represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan bought 2,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $189.84 per share, with a total value of $522,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,550,102.88. This represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and have sold 17,707 shares valued at $3,999,674. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on HubSpot from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HubSpot from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut HubSpot from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on HubSpot from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.00.

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HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $176.67 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.25 and a 1 year high of $568.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.34 and a 200-day moving average of $273.41.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Further Reading

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