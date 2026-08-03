HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,672 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of HubSpot worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HubSpot alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,712 shares of the software maker's stock worth $388,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its position in HubSpot by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 99,622 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 56,348 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,044,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker's stock worth $17,891,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan bought 2,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $189.84 per share, with a total value of $522,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,102.88. This trade represents a 2.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $1,879,265.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,792,650. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and have sold 25,500 shares valued at $5,316,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $237.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.10 and a 200-day moving average of $232.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 124.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.63 and a 1-year high of $541.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. William Blair lowered HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised HubSpot from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HubSpot from $530.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $382.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $307.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HubSpot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HubSpot wasn't on the list.

While HubSpot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here