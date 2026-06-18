HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Stake Boosted by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of HubSpot worth $27,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HubSpot alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.37 per share, with a total value of $1,813,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,295,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $234,946,698. This represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan purchased 2,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $189.84 per share, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,102.88. This represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and sold 17,707 shares worth $3,999,674. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $176.67 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.25 and a 12 month high of $568.16. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $210.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HubSpot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HubSpot wasn't on the list.

While HubSpot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here