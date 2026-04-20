Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 16,793 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 1.1% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho set a $89.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:OKE opened at $83.55 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.38.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from ONEOK's previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.97%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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