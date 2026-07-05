Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $56.48 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977,250 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Ryanair makes up 8.3% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.19% of Ryanair worth $56,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 280.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 76.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2,929.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ryanair from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ryanair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Price Performance

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $53.14 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.95%.The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Dara Brady sold 8,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $233,387.73. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 17,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $456,475.50. This represents a 33.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Darrell Thomas Hughes sold 8,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $213,203.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,362 shares in the company, valued at $971,785.62. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,607 shares of company stock worth $3,386,997.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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