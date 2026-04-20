Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 12,746 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,062 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 329.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 56,263 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,236,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5,810.2% in the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 867,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,300,000 after buying an additional 49,625 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 146.9% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 21,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company's stock.

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Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $162.11 on Monday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $126.45 and a 12 month high of $196.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands's payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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