Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Takes $875,000 Position in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,577 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company's stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $418.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $452.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.25 and a twelve month high of $500.57.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.98 million. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $465.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Littelfuse

Insider Activity

In other Littelfuse news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,344,858.88. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,613,315.48. This represents a 65.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 15,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,834 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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