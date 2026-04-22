Hudson Value Partners LLC Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,516 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SRH Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $95.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.84.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.09%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

See Also

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