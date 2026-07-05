Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 1,715 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 367.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Audent Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $189,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 276,364 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $220,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,990 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $124,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $1,022.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $691.30 and a 12 month high of $1,125.00. The stock has a market cap of $301.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,005.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $932.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,000.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $974.18.

View Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

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The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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