Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 5,278 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,707 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 5,278 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,042 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $268.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.11. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $171.27 and a one year high of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $256.00 to $253.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $284.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Expedia Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Expedia Group wasn't on the list.

While Expedia Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here