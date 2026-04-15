Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Holdings Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,189 shares of the bank's stock after selling 331,299 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Huntington Bancshares worth $23,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 116.3% during the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the bank's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 374.5% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the bank's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 65,530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $1,001,298.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 481,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,360,009.28. The trade was a 11.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Rollins III purchased 1,127 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.39 per share, with a total value of $28,614.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,560. The trade was a 39.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $540,401 and have sold 98,986 shares valued at $1,600,958. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.71%.The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Huntington Bancshares's payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Stephens lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Read Our Latest Report on HBAN

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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