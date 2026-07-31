Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,714 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.87% of Huron Consulting Group worth $81,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $90,661,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,719 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $73,092,000 after acquiring an additional 308,770 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,863 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $82,454,000 after acquiring an additional 162,706 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 888,045 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $130,803,000 after acquiring an additional 129,073 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 964.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 98,443 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 89,193 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $70,827.12. Following the sale, the director owned 27,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,686.44. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $191,223.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,460.75. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,862 shares of company stock worth $314,519 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $184.25.

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Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $163.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.12. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.32. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.88 and a 1-year high of $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $475.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.98 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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