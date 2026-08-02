Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,946 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Hyatt Hotels worth $22,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,359 shares of the company's stock worth $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $616,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 394.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company's stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 61.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,803 shares of the company's stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,217 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,896,888.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,396.84. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,087 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $392,356.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,944. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,605 in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Hyatt Hotels

Here are the key news stories impacting Hyatt Hotels this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hyatt reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share on approximately $1.83 billion in revenue , surpassing consensus estimates of $0.91 and $1.82 billion, respectively. Comparable system-wide hotel RevPAR increased 5.9%, supported by fee growth and strong U.S. performance. Hyatt Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Hyatt reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of on approximately , surpassing consensus estimates of $0.91 and $1.82 billion, respectively. Comparable system-wide hotel RevPAR increased 5.9%, supported by fee growth and strong U.S. performance. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan retained an overweight rating and set a $209 price target, while Barclays also maintained an overweight rating with a $201 target. Although both firms reduced their targets, they still imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Analyst Price Target Updates

JPMorgan retained an rating and set a $209 price target, while Barclays also maintained an overweight rating with a $201 target. Although both firms reduced their targets, they still imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Hyatt continues expanding its global lodging platform, including the debut of the Hyatt Place brand in Vithalapur, Gujarat, India. The company is also emphasizing all-inclusive resorts as a long-term growth opportunity. Hyatt Debuts Hyatt Place in Gujarat

Hyatt continues expanding its global lodging platform, including the debut of the Hyatt Place brand in Vithalapur, Gujarat, India. The company is also emphasizing all-inclusive resorts as a long-term growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $1.155 billion to $1.205 billion . Keeping guidance unchanged provides stability, but investors had expected the strong quarter and U.S. results to support an increase. Hyatt Q2 Earnings and Outlook

Management maintained its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of . Keeping guidance unchanged provides stability, but investors had expected the strong quarter and U.S. results to support an increase. Negative Sentiment: Comparable all-inclusive resort Net Package RevPAR fell 1.2%. Softer resort demand, weaker airlift, slower Mexico bookings, Middle East-related disruption and hurricane-related closures in Jamaica are weighing on the outlook. Hyatt All-Inclusive RevPAR Decline

Comparable all-inclusive resort Net Package RevPAR fell 1.2%. Softer resort demand, weaker airlift, slower Mexico bookings, Middle East-related disruption and hurricane-related closures in Jamaica are weighing on the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors were also concerned that some planned hotel openings may be delayed into early 2027, tempering Hyatt’s room-growth outlook and near-term expansion expectations. Hyatt Delayed Openings and Room Growth

Investors were also concerned that some planned hotel openings may be delayed into early 2027, tempering Hyatt’s room-growth outlook and near-term expansion expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent disclosed insider activity showed selling without reported purchases, adding a modest additional cautionary signal for investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on H. Wall Street Zen raised Hyatt Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $182.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $196.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.63. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $206.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.21. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.10%.The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio is -171.43%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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