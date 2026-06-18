Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,188 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 30,619 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 4.0% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Intuit worth $142,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $19,156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 296,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,653,092,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,369,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,378,912,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,407,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $519.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $511.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $269.08 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $354.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.17. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.01 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 955 shares of company stock worth $273,855 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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