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i3 Verticals, Inc. $IIIV Shares Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
i3 Verticals logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Punch & Associates Investment Management increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 32.8% in the first quarter, owning 1,032,606 shares worth about $23.1 million. The position now represents about 3.39% of the fund’s portfolio and is its 25th largest holding.
  • i3 Verticals reported mixed but solid quarterly results, with EPS of $0.32 beating estimates by $0.02 and revenue essentially in line at $57.52 million. The company also provided FY 2026 guidance of 1.09 to 1.15 EPS.
  • Insider and analyst sentiment remains supportive: CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 50,000 shares, while analysts currently rate the stock a “Moderate Buy” with an average target price of $29.83. Shares were up 2.1% on the day and institutional investors hold most of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV - Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,606 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 255,079 shares during the period. i3 Verticals accounts for about 1.3% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.39% of i3 Verticals worth $23,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,733,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth $8,271,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in i3 Verticals by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 176,181 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,093,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,552,000 after buying an additional 154,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Stock Up 2.1%

IIIV stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $563.95 million, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.83.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $57.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.51 million. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised i3 Verticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on i3 Verticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $961,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $961,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 60.09% of the company's stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a provider of integrated software and merchant payment processing solutions tailored for specific vertical markets across the United States. Since its founding in 2001 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, the company has focused on delivering SaaS-based applications and payment services to streamline revenue collection and management workflows for its clients.

The company's product portfolio includes electronic payment processing for credit and debit card transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers, online and mobile payment portals, and related risk management and compliance tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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