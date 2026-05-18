iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,830 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,194.15. This trade represents a 75.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Hilton Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted Hilton’s earnings forecasts for several future quarters and full years, signaling stronger expected profitability ahead. Article Title

Zacks Research lifted Hilton’s earnings forecasts for several future quarters and full years, signaling stronger expected profitability ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein trimmed its price target on Hilton to $320 from $322 and kept a market perform rating, suggesting limited near-term upside from current levels. Article Title

Sanford C. Bernstein trimmed its price target on Hilton to from and kept a rating, suggesting limited near-term upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is still trading near the recent range, and Bernstein’s new target remains only modestly above where shares have been trading, which may be tempering enthusiasm. Article Title

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE HLT opened at $316.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.45 and a 52 week high of $344.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $312.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.45.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Featured Stories

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