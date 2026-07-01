iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,646 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Newmont were worth $34,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Newmont by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $252,812.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,550,477.93. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,473,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,472,615.15. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 25,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,006 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $125.10 to $122.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Newmont from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their price objective on Newmont from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Newmont from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Newmont from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.93. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $134.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Newmont's revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Trending Headlines about Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newmont, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newmont wasn't on the list.

While Newmont currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here