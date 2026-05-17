iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,935 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,459 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.8% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $65,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $133.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The stock's 50-day moving average is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average is $159.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $118.93 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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